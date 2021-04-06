Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 39,800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $21,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. First Command Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

