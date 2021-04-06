Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 6,250 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $196.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.51 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

