Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 71,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 94.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

