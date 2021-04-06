Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 10,155 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.

McDonald’s stock opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.18 and a 200-day moving average of $215.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.