Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,082,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 188,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.69. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $613.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

