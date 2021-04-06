Teck Resources’ (TECK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

NYSE TECK traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. 225,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,128,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $4,495,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $105,443,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

