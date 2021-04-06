Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$31.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$31.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.53.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, reaching C$25.11. 1,296,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.59. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.66 and a 12 month high of C$29.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

