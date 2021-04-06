Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 288.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.38.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,374 shares of company stock valued at $132,483,978. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $181.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.88. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

