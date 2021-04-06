Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.38.

TDOC opened at $181.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.88. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.52 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,374 shares of company stock worth $132,483,978. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.