Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.