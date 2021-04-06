Tellor Price Reaches $79.14 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $120.69 million and $100.70 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $79.14 or 0.00136030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00661123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00079027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,600,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,065 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

