Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) shares fell 5.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.76 and last traded at $35.13. 12,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 837,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Specifically, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $31,784,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,946,628 shares of company stock valued at $97,238,724 over the last quarter.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.