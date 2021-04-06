Teloscoin Hits Market Cap of $1.37 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $636.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin token can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.48 or 0.00312043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

