Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.24

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 11612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

