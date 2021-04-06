TENA (TENA) Market Capitalization Hits $2.53 Million

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. TENA has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $78,636.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 476% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00059289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.15 or 0.00661077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.