Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading 5.4% Higher

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s share price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $20.05. 299,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,346,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
