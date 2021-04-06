TenX (PAY) Price Hits $0.17

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. TenX has a market capitalization of $34.64 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

PAY is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars.

