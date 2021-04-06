Terra (LUNA) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Terra has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and approximately $296.90 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $16.48 or 0.00028475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 956,678,159 coins and its circulating supply is 385,459,450 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.