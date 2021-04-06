Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Achieves Market Cap of $146.72 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Terra Virtua Kolect token can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $146.72 million and approximately $16.64 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00074436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.19 or 0.00287384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00107312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.80 or 0.00757697 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Token Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 tokens. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

