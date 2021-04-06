Terracoin Market Cap Achieves $382,099.17 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $382,099.17 and approximately $128.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,336.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $658.81 or 0.01129321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.92 or 0.00442115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001904 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.