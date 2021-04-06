TerraCredit Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $110.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 45% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $476,123.05 and approximately $110.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

