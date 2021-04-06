TerraKRW Hits Market Cap of $54.32 Million (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $54.32 million and approximately $353,579.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00073260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.14 or 0.00268334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00111905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.22 or 0.00751011 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00030705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,858.89 or 1.00071374 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 61,655,671,076 coins and its circulating supply is 61,654,941,968 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

