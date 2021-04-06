TerraUSD Trading 0% Higher This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $35.29 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005770 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00014490 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,700,519,468 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

