Tervita (TSE:TEV) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.59. 57,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 127,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital cut shares of Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tervita currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$530.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.02.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tervita Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

