Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $880.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.51.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $690.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,293. The company’s 50-day moving average is $682.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.25. Tesla has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,392.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,663 shares of company stock worth $65,348,147. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 304.3% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 137.3% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

