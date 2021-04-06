Tether (USDT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $147.30 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Tether has a market cap of $43.07 billion and approximately $147.30 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00288480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00106706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.03 or 0.00757244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,039.51 or 0.99880019 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 43,646,290,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,990,752,850 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tether

