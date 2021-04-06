TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $2.79. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 1,035,135 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTI. Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $341.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.41.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 427,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 107,538 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

