Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Up to $1,587.99

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,587.99, but opened at $1,643.27. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,636.72, with a volume of 250 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,353.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $824.64.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 166 shares of company stock valued at $169,396. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

