Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.18

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.18 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 2018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.