TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. 5,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $81.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

