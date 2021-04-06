TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.42.
Shares of TFII stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.30. 5,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. TFI International has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $81.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.56.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Article: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.