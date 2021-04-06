The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.18

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $26.69, with a volume of 4587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAN. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

