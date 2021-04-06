The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Stock Price Up 0.9%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 874,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,055,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

