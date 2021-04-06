The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Sets New 52-Week High at $118.27

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.27 and last traded at $117.86, with a volume of 9962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

