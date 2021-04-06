The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$77.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$49.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$76.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.76.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

