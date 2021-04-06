The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will post $14.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.98 million to $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $11.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $57.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.49 million, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $59.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of Princeton.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BPRN shares. B. Riley raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

BPRN stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $190.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.