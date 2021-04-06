The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,850. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.