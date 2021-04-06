The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells $4,756,360.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SAM traded up $8.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,220.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,242. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.51 and a 1-year high of $1,256.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $999.65. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 86.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

