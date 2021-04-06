The ChampCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, The ChampCoin has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. The ChampCoin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $116,978.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The ChampCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067261 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003640 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

The ChampCoin Profile

The ChampCoin is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The ChampCoin’s official website is tccworld.org

