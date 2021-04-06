The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Reduced by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

