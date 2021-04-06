The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of The Chemours worth $23,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,970 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 46,675 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $7,927,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

