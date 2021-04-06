The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.62

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.62 and traded as high as $30.85. The China Fund shares last traded at $30.09, with a volume of 5,803 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The China Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The China Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

