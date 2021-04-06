The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Raised by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $194.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

