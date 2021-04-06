The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of EL stock opened at $295.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.04, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.31 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

