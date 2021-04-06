The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.49

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.49 and last traded at $37.76, with a volume of 45831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

In other The First Bancshares news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of The First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,490,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,823,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

