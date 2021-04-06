The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.87

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 61953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $515.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

