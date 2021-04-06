The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,450.00

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and last traded at GBX 1,417.42 ($18.52), with a volume of 24878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,396 ($18.24).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The company has a market cap of £616.13 million and a PE ratio of -13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,260.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 944.51.

The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

