The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $944.51

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 944.51 ($12.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,397 ($18.25). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,396 ($18.24), with a volume of 73,393 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 944.51. The company has a market cap of £602.76 million and a P/E ratio of -13.05.

The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

