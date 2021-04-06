The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €21.30 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €21.30 ($25.06) target price from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

DEC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €18.91 ($22.25).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

DEC stock opened at €21.98 ($25.86) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.71. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.