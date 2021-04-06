The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GVDBF remained flat at $$3,884.00 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $2,945.00 and a 12-month high of $4,481.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,845.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4,058.72.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

