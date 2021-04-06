The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €105.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €95.80 ($112.71).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.13. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

